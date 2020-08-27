Halle Berry Shares Stunning Topless Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Actress Halle Berry made a bold statement with her most recent topless photo on Instagram.

Berry shared the stunning photo Thursday on her personal account.

“Self-love is never selfish,” she captioned the photo. (RELATED: Halle Berry Stuns On Instagram In Sexy Bikini Shot)

Berry can be seen wearing cream-colored pants and no top. Her hair is styled in loose curls. She looks absolutely amazing in this shot. I just wish we could see her beautiful face, but her hair is just as stunning to be completely honest.

This topless photo comes after Berry absolutely torched the internet with a video of her in a black bikini celebrating Leo season.

There was also this orange bikini number she shared a while back. I’d love to have my body look the way Berry’s does right now at her age. She’s 54 and she is absolutely in amazing shape. (RELATED: Halle Berry Heats Things Up With Incredible Sports Bra Shot)

Take a look.

Here’s a throwback picture she posted from 2000 and you honestly can’t really tell a difference in how amazing she looks. The only difference is the hairstyle and that just comes with the times.

I could look at pictures of Berry all day, literally.