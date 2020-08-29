Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Blue Bikini In Instagram Pictures

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Alessandra Ambrosio dominated Instagram with a recent post.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted two photos of herself wearing a blue bikini, and you don’t want to miss either. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know fire content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and there’s no question these photos are up to our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at both below. You won’t be disappointed at all! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

What are we all thinking about this post from Ambrosio? I’m thinking it’s just the latest example of her fire content on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times she lit up the web! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Lindsey Pelas Posts Skimpy Bikini Picture On Instagram
Devon Windsor Posts Sexy Pictures On Instagram
Josephine Skriver Wins Day With Handful Of Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shots
Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Blue Bikini In Instagram Pictures