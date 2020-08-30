Anastasia Ashley Rocks Instagram With Bikini Picture
Anastasia Ashley melted Instagram with a recent post.
Ashley, who is a major hit at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, and you absolutely don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In fact, this feels like it might be one of the best pictures that we’ve seen out of Ashley in a minute or two. It’s that impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed by what you find! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Will it ever get old watching Ashley start fires on the internet for all of her fans. The answer to that is no. She’s a star, and it’s not because she holds back. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
It’s because she constantly turns things up to 100. Here are a few more great examples! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram