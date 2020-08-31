Tanaye White Heats Things Up With Racy Swimsuit Clip
Tanaye White definitely heated things up Monday when she shared a racy swimsuit clip on Instagram with her followers.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked terrific as she posed for the video rocking a white one-piece swimsuit while at the beach during her shoot for the magazine. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “SOUND ON For #BTS commentary by the one and only MJ @mj_day Take me back to Turks & Caicos!” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a brown two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention a handful from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram