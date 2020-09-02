Nina Agdal Posts Several Awesome Bikini Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Nina Agdal started a fire on Instagram with a recent post.

Agdal, who is known for pushing the limits online, posted several photos of herself wearing a purple bikini for her fans to see.

It's been a minute or two since we last saw Agdal cut it loose on Instagram, and this post is proof that she hasn't lost a step at all.

Give it a look below. You're going to love what you find!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Sep 1, 2020 at 3:53pm PDT

When it comes to heating up the internet, there are very few women capable of keeping up with Agdal. She's a superstar, and it's not because she holds back.

It's because she routinely cranks the heat up for her fans! Here are a few more times she shocked and stunned us all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Aug 20, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Aug 19, 2020 at 5:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jul 29, 2020 at 6:39pm PDT