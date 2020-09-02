Joan Smalls Posts 2 Amazing Bikini Pictures On Instagram
Joan Smalls started a fire on Instagram with a recent post.
Smalls, who has 3.5 million followers on the social media platform, posted two photos of herself wearing a bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Folks, I can promise that you’re absolutely not going to want to miss this one from Smalls. It’s absolutely outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Smalls might not drop down from the clouds very often, but it’s always a show whenever she does. That much is for sure. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
When she decides to cut it loose on Instagram, you know you’re in for an awesome time. Here are a few more times she heated up the web. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram