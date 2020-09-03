Kendall Jenner Stuns On Instagram In New Bikini Pic

share on facebook tweet this

Model Kendall Jenner blew up the internet Thursday when she shared the most amazing bikini selfie.

Jenner shared a series of photos from a seemingly recent trip. The bikini photo features Jenner in a cute yellow floral-printed two piece.

The photo series also features Jenner in a white floral-printed two-piece. We also got a picture of her on a jet ski this time as well.

I love these photo dumps from Jenner because you really never know what you’re going to get. You’re always pleasantly surprised. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Shares Unreal Bikini Pictures On Instagram)

In July we got the cutest bikini selfie of Jenner in which she donned a cowboy hat.

Take a look for yourself:

Jenner’s beauty is just completely unmatched. She is the hottest woman on the internet and she’s given us many different kinds of proof including this one photo she shared in some black lingerie. (RELATED: Gisele Bundchen Heats Things Up With Incredible Red Bikini Shot)

She’s so elegant and beautiful, I could stare at photos of her for hours. Jenner is truly everyone’s goals and honestly I’m okay with that. Why wouldn’t you want to look more like someone as gorgeous as her?