Chrissy Teigen And Brooklyn Decker Heat Things Up With Terrific Throwback Bikini Shot

Chrissy Teigen and Brooklyn Decker definitely heated things up Friday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared an incredible throwback bikini shot of the two models on Instagram.

The 34-year-old SI Swimsuit model looked amazing as she rocked an orange two-piece swimsuit with yellow bottoms, while Decker wore a yellow string bikini top with orange bottoms. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “I have spent H O U R S trying to decide on a ship name. Do we call them…Chrooklyn? Brissy? Tecker? Chrislyn? Decide in the comments.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

And here’s a video we found of the shoot showing the two supermodel’s rocking the matching bikinis shared by SI Swimsuit in November 2016.

Teigen‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one throwback snap of her posing topless and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

