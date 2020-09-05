Alessandra Ambrosio Wears A Skimpy Bikini In Instagram Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio rocked Instagram with a recent post.

Ambrosio, who is a star in the modeling game, posted three photos of herself wearing a skimpy bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Ambrosio burn down Instagram, but these snaps are proof that she’s as good as ever. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at them all below. You’re going to love them. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Sep 3, 2020 at 3:25pm PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Ambrosio? I’m thinking it’s the latest example of her elite status in the modeling game. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Ambrosio! Now, let’s take a look at a few more times she stunned online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Sep 5, 2020 at 12:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Sep 2, 2020 at 5:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Sep 2, 2020 at 4:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 31, 2020 at 1:30am PDT