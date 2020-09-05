Jen Selter Posts Awesome Bikini Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Jen Selter didn’t disappoint at all on Instagram with a recent post.

The star model posted a video of herself wearing a skimpy bikini, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Selter really cut loose on Instagram, but she’s clearly as good as ever. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give the video a watch below. You’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Aug 30, 2020 at 5:58pm PDT

You know you’re in for a great time online whenever Selter is out here dominating and bringing the heat like this for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a glance at a few more of her awesome pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Aug 23, 2020 at 3:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Aug 6, 2020 at 12:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Aug 1, 2020 at 6:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:48pm PDT