Jen Selter Posts Awesome Bikini Video On Instagram
Jen Selter didn’t disappoint at all on Instagram with a recent post.
The star model posted a video of herself wearing a skimpy bikini, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Selter really cut loose on Instagram, but she’s clearly as good as ever. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give the video a watch below. You’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re in for a great time online whenever Selter is out here dominating and bringing the heat like this for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a glance at a few more of her awesome pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram