Leanna Bartlett Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Leanna Bartlett gave her fans a show with a recent Instagram post.

Bartlett, who has more than three million followers, posted a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini for all of her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Bartlett cut it loose on Instagram, and this is one of her best posts in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s going to shock you! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on

My friends, there’s no doubt at all that Bartlett is a superstar when it comes to burning down the web. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she decides to dominate the web, you know you’re in for a show. Here are a few more prime examples to enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Cindy Prado Destroys Instagram With Bikini Pictures
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Scandalous Picture On Instagram
Leanna Bartlett Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Picture
Chase Carter Shares Sexy Instagram Picture