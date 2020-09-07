Lorena Duran Shares Awesome Bikini Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Lorena Duran burned up Instagram with a recent post.

Duran, who is known for her spicy content, posted a video of herself wearing a tiny bikini for all of her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Duran torch down the web with seemingly no effort at all. Well, this post is proof she hasn’t lost a step at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

What are we all thinking about this post from Duran? I’m thinking that’s just the latest example of her elite skills online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts it loose, you know you’re in for a great show! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

