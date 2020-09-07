January Jones Shares Great Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

January Jones recently dropped a great Instagram snap for her fans.

Jones posted a photo of herself wearing a white top, and there’s a very high chance that you’re going to want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice it. I know that because it currently has more than 85,000 likes, which is a staggering amount! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to like what you find! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Sep 6, 2020 at 11:23am PDT

Will it ever get old watching Jones dominate the internet on a regular basis for all of her fans? I think the answer to that is no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts it loose, you know you’re in for a fun show. Here are a few more classic examples! You’re going to like them all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Aug 15, 2020 at 2:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on May 25, 2020 at 11:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on May 2, 2020 at 9:23am PDT