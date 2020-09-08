Haley Kalil Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping White Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Haley Kalil hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram with her many followers.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the various shots rocking a white racy one-piece swimsuit while at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it. “#TransportWithSwimsuit…. heck yes. I’ll go back to the BVI any day….. @si_swimsuit Counting down the days until I can travel internationally again!!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip of her wearing a two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H A L E Y K A L I L (@haleyybaylee) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Maxim Posts Scandalous Instagram Picture Of Hannah Ferguson
Emily Sears Lights Up Instagram With Bra Picture
Abigail Ratchford Posts Wild Nude Picture On Instagram
Red Dela Cruz Wears A Black Sports Bra In Instagram Video