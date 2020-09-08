Haley Kalil Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping White Swimsuit Shot
Haley Kalil hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram with her many followers.
The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the various shots rocking a white racy one-piece swimsuit while at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it. “#TransportWithSwimsuit…. heck yes. I’ll go back to the BVI any day….. @si_swimsuit Counting down the days until I can travel internationally again!!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip of her wearing a two-piece swimsuit while looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram