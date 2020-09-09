Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Wins Day With Stunning Black Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Manuela Alvarez Hernandez definitely won the day with a stunning lingerie shot she shared on Instagram for her many followers.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the black-and-white snap wearing a black lace lingerie matching underwear and bra set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “from the archives.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ÁLVAREZ HERNÁNDEZ (@wellllaaa) on Sep 9, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her working a black and white bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ÁLVAREZ HERNÁNDEZ (@wellllaaa) on Jul 17, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ÁLVAREZ HERNÁNDEZ (@wellllaaa) on Jul 2, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ÁLVAREZ HERNÁNDEZ (@wellllaaa) on Jun 28, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ÁLVAREZ HERNÁNDEZ (@wellllaaa) on Jun 18, 2020 at 12:54pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ÁLVAREZ HERNÁNDEZ (@wellllaaa) on Mar 27, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ÁLVAREZ HERNÁNDEZ (@wellllaaa) on Aug 27, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANUELA ÁLVAREZ HERNÁNDEZ (@wellllaaa) on May 9, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT