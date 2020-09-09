Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Wins Day With Stunning Black Lingerie Shot
Manuela Alvarez Hernandez definitely won the day with a stunning lingerie shot she shared on Instagram for her many followers.
The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the black-and-white snap wearing a black lace lingerie matching underwear and bra set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “from the archives.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her working a black and white bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram