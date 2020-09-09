Selena Gomez Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Selena Gomez did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 28-year-old pop singer looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a navy blue jean bikini top with matching briefs from her stunning shoot for Allure magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great snap and simply captioned it, “Thank you @allure for including @rarebeauty in the #AllureBestOfBeauty issue!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
And check out this clip we found from the shoot in the same stunning look and another of her wearing a black lace bustier.
View this post on Instagram
The singer‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a red and white bikini from her latest music video with Black Pink and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram