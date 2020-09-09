Selena Gomez Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Selena Gomez did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 28-year-old pop singer looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a navy blue jean bikini top with matching briefs from her stunning shoot for Allure magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great snap and simply captioned it, “Thank you @allure for including @rarebeauty in the #AllureBestOfBeauty issue!”  (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

And check out this clip we found from the shoot in the same stunning look and another of her wearing a black lace bustier.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure) on

The singer‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a red and white bikini from her latest music video with Black Pink and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

