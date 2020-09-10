Abigail Ratchford Posts Sizzling Picture On Instagram
Abigail Ratchford lit up Instagram with a recent post.
Ratchford, who is a major hit at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing a scandalous outfit for all of her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Is it the sexiest post that we’ve ever seen out of Ratchford? Probably not, but her fans still loved it. How do I know? (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Well, it quickly got thousands and thousands of likes. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Ratchford does on Instagram. Everything she touches turns to gold. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more prime examples. You’re going to like them all! Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram