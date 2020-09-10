Halsey Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Animal-Print Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Halsey hands down won the day Thursday when she posted a set of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 25-year-old pop singer looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the series of snaps wearing an animal-print two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “ur honor, imma freak bitch.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Sep 10, 2020 at 10:18am PDT

The pop singer‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a racy vanilla one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jul 9, 2020 at 12:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on May 24, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jan 22, 2020 at 6:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jan 4, 2020 at 7:37pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Nov 8, 2019 at 3:40am PST