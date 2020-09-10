Halsey Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Animal-Print Bikini Shots
Halsey hands down won the day Thursday when she posted a set of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 25-year-old pop singer looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the series of snaps wearing an animal-print two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “ur honor, imma freak bitch.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The pop singer‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a racy vanilla one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.
