Izabel Goulart Heats Things Up With Racy Bubble Bath Snap
Izabel Goulart definitely heated things up Thursday when she shared a racy bubble bath snap on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing what looked like little more than some bubbles. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “A perfect ending to any day.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless wearing red bikini bottoms and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram