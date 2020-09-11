Kate Bock Wins Day With Terrific White Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kate Bock hands down won the day Friday with a couple of terrific bikini shots on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a white two-piece swimsuit. In a second part, she shared a great clip of herself in the same string bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “S W I M T E A M Holding on to every last minute of summer over here.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black and white bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by K A T E B O C K (@katebock) on

