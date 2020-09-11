Sofia Vergara Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sofia Vergara definitely heated things up when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback bikini shot on Instagram on Thursday with her millions of followers.

The 48-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a white two-piece string swimsuit from a shoot back in the early days of her career. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “#tbt California #2000’s.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 10, 2020 at 2:39pm PDT

The superstar‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 23, 2020 at 10:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 16, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 21, 2020 at 10:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 25, 2020 at 12:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 24, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT