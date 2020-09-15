Leomie Anderson Heats Things Up With Terrific Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Leomie Anderson definitely heated things up Tuesday when she dropped a terrific bikini shot on Instagram for her many followers.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a black and yellow two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “LOUIS VUITTON DON.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Sep 15, 2020 at 11:22am PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a black satin bra and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Aug 3, 2020 at 12:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Jun 21, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Jun 10, 2020 at 11:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on May 20, 2020 at 1:11pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Apr 12, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Feb 14, 2020 at 3:10am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Nov 7, 2019 at 11:01am PST