Sharon Stone Explains ‘People Still Want To See My Boobs’ At Age 62

share on facebook tweet this

Sharon Stone said “people still want to see” her boobs at age 62 as she talked about her experiences about getting older in Hollywood.

“People still want to see my boobs,” the 62-year-old actress shared during her cover story for Town and Country magazine in a piece published Wednesday. The comments were noted by Page Six.

“I’m 62!” she added. “It’s like, ‘Really? Grow up!’ But also…Here’s some boobs!” she explained as she reportedly threw her arms up. (RELATED: Sharon Stone Gets Locked Out Of Dating Site For Being Sharon Stone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOWN&COUNTRY (@townandcountrymag) on Sep 16, 2020 at 12:41pm PDT

At one point, the superstar actress talked about her famous role in “Basic Instinct” and admitted she never thought of herself as “sexy.” (RELATED: Sharon Stone Knocks Bernie Sanders: ‘How Much Acid Has He Taken?’)

“People, I guess, really needed a sex symbol,” Stone said. “I mean, I never thought I was that sexy. When I did ‘Basic Instinct,’ I explored my dark side and made friends with my dark side. I got to not be afraid of my own self. I think people find that sexy.”

Later, she talked about how she hard it is for leading ladies to get work after 40 in Hollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOWN&COUNTRY (@townandcountrymag) on Sep 16, 2020 at 2:13pm PDT

“You don’t really get work between 40 and 60,” the “Total Recall” star said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re at the height of your career, whether you just made ‘Casino.’ That’s it: no work.”