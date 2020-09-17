Sofia Vergara Smolders In Revealing Silver Bikini Throwback Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Sofia Vergara hands definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she shared a couple revealing bikini throwback shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 48-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the series of snaps wearing a metallic silver bikini top with a matching miniskirt. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “#tbt Los Angeles 2000s.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The superstar‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

 

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
