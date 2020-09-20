Kelly Gale Posts Amazing Bikini Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale torched Instagram with a recent post.

Gale, who is a major star at The Smoke Room, posted a video of herself wearing a dark bikini, and you absolutely don’t want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We all know what Gale is capable of when it comes to Instagram. Burning down the web is what she does best, and it never hurts to get a reminder of that fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That’s exactly what she accomplished here. Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Sep 18, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

You know you’re in for a wild time on Instagram whenever Gale is out here bringing the heat like this for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact. While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times she impressed us all. Every single one is great! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Sep 11, 2020 at 4:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Sep 4, 2020 at 7:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Aug 29, 2020 at 9:53am PDT