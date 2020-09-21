Olivia Culpo Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Olivia Culpo hands down won the day Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap with her back to the camera wearing a black two-piece string swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Not ready for summer to end…” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

 

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.  (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking red bikini and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

