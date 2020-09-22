Janna Breslin Wears A Sports Bra In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Janna Breslin didn’t hold back with a recent Instagram post.

The popular fitness model posted a photo of herself wearing a white sports bra, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, is it the most insane post you’ll see all day on the internet? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean you’ll want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janna Breslin (@jannabreslin) on Sep 21, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT

You know you’re in for a great time online whenever Breslin is out here bringing heat like this for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she impressed us. Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janna Breslin (@jannabreslin) on Sep 15, 2020 at 2:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janna Breslin (@jannabreslin) on Sep 13, 2020 at 4:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janna Breslin (@jannabreslin) on Aug 10, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janna Breslin (@jannabreslin) on May 12, 2020 at 12:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janna Breslin (@jannabreslin) on Mar 12, 2020 at 2:57pm PDT