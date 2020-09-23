Red Dela Cruz Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Pictures
Red Dela Cruz didn’t disappoint with a recent Instagram post.
Cruz, who is a star at The Smoke Room, posted three photos of herself wearing a white bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Of all the content you see on the internet today, I think there’s a high chance these snaps from Cruz will be among the best. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look at them all below. I think you’re going to like them. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever Cruz is out here bringing the heat like this for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
That’s just a fact, and we’ll never get tired of seeing it at The Smoke Room! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram