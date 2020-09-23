Rose Bertram Posts Revealing Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Rose Bertram dominated Instagram with a recent post.

Bertram, who has nearly 900,000 followers, posted a photo of herself wearing a black bra, and you don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice this snap. How do I know that? Well, it quickly generated several thousand likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Sep 23, 2020 at 8:04am PDT

You know you’re in for a crazy time on Instagram whenever Bertram is out here bringing the heat like this for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and we’ll never get tired of seeing it. Here are a few more of her elite posts! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Aug 1, 2020 at 10:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Jul 31, 2020 at 6:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Jul 29, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Jul 16, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT