Candace Cameron Bure From ‘Fuller House’ Says She’s Glad Husband Still Grabs Her Boobs

Candace Cameron Bure didn’t hold back when she talked about that photo of her husband, Val Bure, grabbing her boob that went viral.

The 44-year-old actress commented on the excitement caused after she posted a photo on social media of her husband grabbing one of her breasts, during an interview with TMZ in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Backs Lori Loughlin Amid College Admissions Scandal Fallout)

“I have no more to say about his photo,” Bure explained. “It’s so silly to me that it went viral.”

“But you know what, if my husband is still grabbing my boobs after 24 years of marriage, I mean what is there to complain about,” she added. (RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘The View’ Needs Another Conservative Seat To ‘Balance The Table’)

Bure continued, “I’m pretty happy. I think there are a lot more important things going on in the world than this photo.”

“But there were a lot of supportive people, that were like, ‘right on, this is a fun marriage,'” the “Full House” star shared. “So, Val and I are. We love showing affection towards one another. Our kids are not embarrassed by it either.”

It all comes following a picture the actress posted on Instagram of her and her husband being affectionate together in one snap and him grabbing her boob in a second.

She captioned the post, “sweet and spicy 24 years and counting.”