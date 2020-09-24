Irina Shayk Wins Day With Terrific Animal-Print Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Irina Shayk hands down won the day Thursday when she posted a terrific bikini shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a yellow animal-print two-piece swimsuit while in the pool. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a water drop emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Sep 24, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black and white bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jul 10, 2020 at 8:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 2, 2020 at 4:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 1, 2020 at 2:11pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Dec 26, 2019 at 5:46pm PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Dec 16, 2019 at 10:06am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:09am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Feb 23, 2014 at 6:19am PST