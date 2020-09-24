Jen Selter Posts Awesome Bikini Video On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Jen Selter rocked Instagram with a recent post.

Selter, who is a major hit on the internet, posted a video of herself wearing a skimpy bikini for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice the post. I know that because it currently has north of 70,000 views, which is a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. I think you’re going to like it! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

You know you’re in for a wild time online whenever Selter is out here bringing the heat and dropping bombs for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and we’ll never get tired of seeing it. Here are a few more times she shocked and stunned us all. Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Alana Blanchard Shares Several Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram
Jen Selter Posts Awesome Bikini Video On Instagram
Larsa Pippen Stuns On Instagram With Revealing Picture
Kelsey Merritt Wears A Blue Sports Bra In Instagram Pictures