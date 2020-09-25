Bar Refaeli Rocks Instagram With Awesome Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Bar Refaeli destroyed Instagram with a recent post.

The Israeli model posted a photo of herself lounging around in bed, and you absolutely don’t want to miss this snap. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, is it the craziest post that we’ve ever seen out of Refaeli? Not even close. Not by a country mile, but you still don’t want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Sep 24, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Refaeli? I’m thinking it’s the latest example of her elite skills on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Bar! Now, let’s take a look at a few more times she turned up the heat. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Sep 17, 2020 at 9:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Sep 8, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Aug 28, 2020 at 5:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Aug 10, 2020 at 8:03am PDT