Kristin Cavallari Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Topless Bikini Shot

Kristin Cavallari definitely heated things up when she posted a jaw-dropping snap Thursday on Instagram of her posing topless.

The 33-year-old actress looked absolutely incredible as she posed with her back to the camera wearing no top with white two-piece swimsuit bottoms. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “Pretending it’s Positano.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“The Hills” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.

