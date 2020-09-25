Leomie Anderson Smolders In Racy White Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Leomie Anderson hands down won the day Friday when she posted a racy lingerie shot on Instagram for her many followers.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a white lace bra and matching underwear set. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “RIDE EM LIKE A YAMAHA.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a yellow and black bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

