Barbara Palvin Heats Things Up With Racy Black Lingerie Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Barbara Palvin definitely heated things up Monday when she posted a couple racy lingerie shots on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snaps rocking a sheer, black lace lingerie body suit.  (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Just me and my morning coffee.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black lace teddy and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Barbara Palvin Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Lingerie Shot
Candice Swanepoel Heats Up Instagram With Scandalous Picture
Abigail Ratchford Posts Wild Nude Picture On Instagram
Yanet Garcia Wears A Sports Bra In Instagram Picture