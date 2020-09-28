Kylie Jenner Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Kylie Jenner hands down won the day Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 23-year-old reality star looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a strapless, floral-print two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post or where it was taken and simply captioned it, “7th day of fall.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.
