Hannah Ferguson Smolders In Animal-Print Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Hannah Ferguson definitely heated things up Tuesday when she posted a terrific lingerie shot on Instagram with her many followers.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely great as she posed for the black-and-white snap rocking an animal-print bra with black pants. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Played around with my homies Creative director @haileyclauson
Photographer @jullienherrera.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless wearing bikini bottoms and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HANNAH FERGUSON (@hannahfergusonofficial) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Christina Aguilera Torches Internet With Black Lingerie Shots
Hannah Ferguson Smolders In Animal-Print Lingerie Shot
Torrie Wilson Shares Outstanding Picture On Instagram
Lili Reinhart Posts Awesome Swimsuit Picture On Instagram