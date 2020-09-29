Hannah Ferguson Smolders In Animal-Print Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Hannah Ferguson definitely heated things up Tuesday when she posted a terrific lingerie shot on Instagram with her many followers.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely great as she posed for the black-and-white snap rocking an animal-print bra with black pants. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Played around with my homies Creative director @haileyclauson

Photographer @jullienherrera.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless wearing bikini bottoms and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

