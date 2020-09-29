Jessica Simpson Heats Things Up With Black Sports Bra Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Jessica Simpson heated things up when she posted a jaw-dropping sports bra shot on Instagram on Monday with her millions of followers.

The 40-year-old actress looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a black sports bra with a cut-out in the middle and yoga pants while posing poolside. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 28, 2020 at 4:55pm PDT

The reality star and singer’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s 37th Birthday With Her Best Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless while wearing a bikini bottom and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 17, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 26, 2020 at 11:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 27, 2020 at 9:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT