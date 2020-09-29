Kendall Jenner Shares Amazing Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Kendall Jenner heated up Instagram with a Tuesday post.

Jenner, who is a major star in the modeling game, posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, and you don’t want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take long at all for her fans to notice the post. How do I know that? Well, it got around 500,000 likes in a matter of minutes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 29, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

Will it ever get old watching Jenner dominate the internet on a regular basis? The answer to that is an easy no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts it loose, you’re always in for an amazing time! Here are a few more awesome times she stunned us all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 12, 2020 at 1:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 12, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 21, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT