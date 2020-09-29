Olivia Jordan Drops Swimsuit Picture On Instagram
Olivia Jordan dominated Instagram with a recent snap.
Jordan, who is a hit at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit, and you don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Jordan bring the heat online, but she’s clearly as great as ever. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Will it ever get old watching Jordan drop down from the clouds with some fire content? I think the answer to that is an easy no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
She might not do it very often, but it’s never disappointing whenever she does. Here are a few more of her great snaps. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram