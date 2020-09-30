Frida Aasen Shares Revealing Picture On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Frida Aasen had things cooking with a recent Instagram post.

Aasen, who has nearly 700,000 followers, posted a photo and a video of herself wearing a revealing outfit, and you don’t want to miss them. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In terms of fire content from Aasen, I think it’s safe to say that the photo is among the best we’ve seen in a minute or two. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give the post a look below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

It really does feel like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw Aasen heat up the web, and she’s clearly as good as ever. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her amazing snaps. They’re all great. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Georgia Fowler Shares Amazing Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram
Frida Aasen Shares Revealing Picture On Instagram
Emily Sears Shares Amazing Picture On Instagram
Genevieve Morton Posts Fire Swimsuit Picture On Instagram