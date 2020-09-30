Frida Aasen Shares Revealing Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen had things cooking with a recent Instagram post.

Aasen, who has nearly 700,000 followers, posted a photo and a video of herself wearing a revealing outfit, and you don’t want to miss them. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In terms of fire content from Aasen, I think it’s safe to say that the photo is among the best we’ve seen in a minute or two. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give the post a look below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Sep 30, 2020 at 1:34am PDT

It really does feel like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw Aasen heat up the web, and she’s clearly as good as ever. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her amazing snaps. They’re all great. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Sep 20, 2020 at 4:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Aug 19, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Aug 3, 2020 at 2:24am PDT