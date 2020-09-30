Kelly Gale Drops Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale dominated Instagram with a recent post.

Gale, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, and you don’t want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know fire content when we see it here at The Smoke Room. It’s what we do best, and this snap is absolutely awesome. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I’ll be shocked if you’re not impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Sep 30, 2020 at 7:03am PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Gale? I’m thinking it’s the latest example of her fire content on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Kelly! Well done! Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her amazing pictures! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Sep 11, 2020 at 4:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Sep 6, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Aug 18, 2020 at 9:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Aug 13, 2020 at 10:28am PDT