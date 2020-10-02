Anne De Paula Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Anne De Paula definitely won the day Friday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot of her on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a one-shoulder black two-piece swimsuit top and bottom. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with her name and the message “Mama.”  (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.  (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a colorful one-piece swimsuit while in a tropical location.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Anne De Paula Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot
Abigail Ratchford Drops Scandalous Picture On Instagram
Camille Kostek Drops Fire Bikini Picture. What Do You Think?
Kyra Santoro Shares Bra Picture On Instagram