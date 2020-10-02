Demi Moore Breaks The Internet In Sexy Black Lingerie

share on facebook tweet this

Actress Demi Moore absolutely shut the internet down after she appeared in black lingerie for the Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The fashion show became available to stream Friday via Amazon Prime Video. Moore definitely stole the show in her black lace thong teddy and fishnet tights.

The looks from this fashion show were absolutely insane and everyone looked unmatched. Moore shared a video clip of her moment on the runway and she just killed it. (RELATED: Anne De Paula Smolders In Jaw-Dropping Black Bikini Shot)

The fashion show was recorded this year with no fans in mid-September due to the coronavirus pandemic, but all the models still killed it. Designer and musician Rihanna wanted the show to go one because people needed a “little bit of hope.”

“People need a little bit of hope, they need a little bit of happiness, and if we can bring a smile to their face and a little bit of fun while they’re stuck at home, it’s a desire and an honor to be a part of that,” Rihanna told the Associated Press before the show.

Other models who participated in the show included Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Willow Smith.

I love that we get a little glimpse into the fashion show. There isn’t much out there in terms of recorded fashion shows after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was cancelled.

I love seeing these models look the most amazing they ever have.