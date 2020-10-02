Kyra Santoro Shares Bra Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Kyra Santoro started a fire with a recent Instagram post.

The star model, who is a major hit at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing a bra, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes.

Is it the best photo that we've ever seen out of Santoro? That's a tough one to answer, but I can promise that it's not her worst.

Give it a look below. You're going to love what you find!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Oct 1, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Santoro? I'm thinking that's the latest example of her elite skills online.

While you're here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more of her incredible posts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Sep 10, 2020 at 1:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Aug 29, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Aug 20, 2020 at 5:38pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on Jul 5, 2020 at 11:46am PDT