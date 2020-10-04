Pamela Anderson Rocks Instagram With Swimsuit Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Pamela Anderson heated up Instagram with a recent post.

Anderson, who is a superstar, posted a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit, and you absolutely don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Anderson tear down the web, but this post is proof that she’s as great as ever. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a glance below. You’re going to love what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson ???? (@pamelaanderson) on Oct 3, 2020 at 2:57pm PDT

Will it ever get old watching Anderson burn down the web on a regular basis for all of her fans around the globe? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The answer to that is an easy no. Here are a few more of her awesome pictures to enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson ???? (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 22, 2020 at 2:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson ???? (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 21, 2020 at 3:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson ???? (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 19, 2020 at 11:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson ???? (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 14, 2020 at 10:00am PDT