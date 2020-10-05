Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Torches Internet With Racy Teal Outfit Shot
Manuela Alvarez Hernandez did her best to torch the internet on Monday when she posted a racy outfit shot on Instagram with her many followers.
The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for a couple of snaps wearing what looked like a teal neglige.
She didn't have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "Bloom with grace."
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
