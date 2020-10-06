Romee Strijd Heats Things Up With Terrific Floral Bikini Shot
Romee Strijd definitely heated things up Tuesday when Maxim magazine shared a terrific bikini shot of her on Instagram from her shoot with the outlet.
The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a fun floral two-piece swimsuit while jumping off a diving board. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@romeestrijd photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon Styling by @christianssonparis makeup by @lloydsimmondsmakeup Hair by @sebastienbascle.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking little more than a matching bra and underwear set.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram