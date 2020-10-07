Kylie Jenner Wins Day With White Leather Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Kylie Jenner hands down won the day Wednesday when she posted a couple of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 23-year-old reality star looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a white leather two-piece swimsuit top with a pair of blue jeans. In the second post, she shared a close-up shot of the revealing number. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great posts and simply captioned one, “felt cute.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Oct 7, 2020 at 11:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Oct 7, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat, with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a floral bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2020 at 12:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Aug 22, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Aug 18, 2020 at 9:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Aug 15, 2020 at 12:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Jul 9, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT